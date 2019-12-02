We're reportedly just weeks away from the debut of Curb Your Enthusiasm's 10th season. While we anxiously await the release, we got a glimpse at what the new season has to offer. Toast.

HBO shared a clip teasing the new season and features Larry David engaged in a furious battle against a toaster. David waits frustratingly for his toast to finish ultimately leaving the room after letting out an angry yell.

A title screen reading "we can't wait either" then appears with an official revelation that the 10th season will be released in January.

Naturally, the toast pops out of the toaster after David leaves the room.

