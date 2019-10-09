The Cure Reportedly Have Three New Albums Ready To Release

If Robert Smith's latest comments hold true, we could be seeing a lot of new material from The Cure rather soon.

In an interview with with Mexico's Zocalo, Smith revealed grand plans for upcoming material from The Cure. “Actually I have prepared three albums, two of them more advanced,” Smith said. “The first will be the one that we will release very soon. I think that the first single, or the whole album, will come out this Christmas, or a little earlier.”

For a band that hasn't released a studio album in a decade, this is a shocking development. Robert Smith has already teased the fact the band was working on a new album, but this comes as a great surprise.

Once the first album hits stores, fans won't need to wait very long for the second. “The second album, which I already have more advanced, refers to much freer pieces and with a more pronounced, stronger sound, and that to record them has to be live, yes, with that experience of putting together a concept based on the interpretation of the moment,” Smith said.

As for the third album? Smith describes it as "crazy."

The album "is a noise disc, with different aspects and environments, all based on experiences on a stage or in my paths, in situations where noise is present and to which we are so accustomed that we no longer pay attention to him," he added.

The Cure last released a studio album in 2008 with their record 4:13 Dream.

