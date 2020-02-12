Dave Grohl Confirms Foo Fighters Have Finished New Record

It's a matter of when, not if the Foo Fighters release a new album.

Speculation regarding a new record has been ongoing for a few months now as the band has been transistioning demos into official recordings. If Dave Grohl's latest comments are any indication, Foo Fighters could be putting out an album sooner rather than later.

Grohl was a guest on the Bill Simmons Podcast (via Consequence of Sound) and gave an update on the band's progress. "We just finished making a record," Grohl said. "Some of those songs, the best ones happen in 45 minutes. Then there’s other songs. There’s a riff on the new record I’ve been working on for 25 years. The first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle."

We'll see what happens when an announcement gets made, but to have songs whose roots go back 25 years is an exciting prospect.

While no timeline has been given for an official release date, the band already has several concerts and festival slots lined up this summer.

