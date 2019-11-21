Some artists may take offense to being labeled as "dad rock." For Dave Grohl, it's a matter of fact.

Dave Grohl was a guest on Whitney Cummings' podcast Good For You (via Consequence of Sound) and flat out admitted the Foo Fighters are a dad rock band.

“You know the whole dad rock thing? We’re totally dad rock," Grohl said.

“First of all, we are all dads, and you’re right, we’re a rock band… Look, I’m 50 years old, I have f$&%^@!g grey hair… But you know, the thing is, I have never considered our band cool, and I like that.”

This isn't a recent revelation. Grohl says it's always been the case with the Foo Fighters.

“We’ve just never been hip or cool; we just really haven’t," he said. "I think that the reason why we’re still here is because we do kind of disconnect ourselves from the popular stuff that’s going on, but also because, what the f$#! do we care? I just want to f$&%^@!g play music.”

