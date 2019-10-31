Dave Grohl & Ringo Starr Interview Each Other In A Bathtub

Dave Grohl and Ringo Starr aren't conventional human beings. It makes perfect sense then that when they interview each other, they do it in a bathtub.

The pair was brought together for an interview by Rolling Stone and eventually made their way to a more formal interview setting. The duo spoke about their time behind the drum kit of their generations biggest bands, their mutual sharing of losing a bandmate, and what life was like after being in their respective bands.

I highly recommend you read the entire piece (click the link above), but check out these highlights from their conversation.

Ringo Starr had no formal drum training.

"We would play in the basement for the men at lunchtime. And if you’ve ever played a factory, that’ll make you grow up. It’s “Get off!” There’s no “Very nice, boys.” Yeah, that’s how I started, and then we introduced a few more people to the band . . . and then I moved to Rory [Storm and the Hurricanes], which was out-and-out rock. And that was a great time for me, and it was a big band in Liverpool. In 1960, we got a job for three months in a holiday camp. And I left the factory, and the whole family had a meeting to try and convince me that 'drums are OK as a hobby, son. . . . '"

Ringo cut his teeth playing three sets a day, sometimes as much as 12 hours.

"Bruno Koschmider had two clubs, the Kaiserkeller where I played with Rory and the Bambi Kino where the Beatles played. He closed the Bambi Kino and brought the Beatles to the Kaiserkeller. On the weekends, we did 12 hours between the two bands each trying to top each other. It was rock & roll gone mad. What a life."

His Beatles bandmates used to laugh at Starr when he'd present a song.

"I used to write songs and I’d present it to the boys, and they would be rolling on the floor laughing, because I’d just rewritten another song and hadn’t noticed it!"

The Abbey Road cover was not meticulously planned.

"We sat for days talking about it: “Let’s go up Everest and do the cover!” “Let’s go to a volcano in Hawaii!” “Egypt, the Pyramids, yeah!” . . . “Ah, f$&# it, let’s walk across the road” [laughs]. We didn’t dress up like it’s a photo shoot; that’s how we dressed for that day. But it worked out well."

Dave Grohl learned to play music by listening to The Beatles.

"I think that growing up and learning to play by listening to the Beatles and a lot of early rock & roll, I got really into the groove before anything. As much as I loved crazy punk rock and really fast things like that, to me the most important thing always was either the feel or the swing or the simplicity of a song where it’s just meant to make everybody move."

Both Starr and Grohl don't practice on their own.

Grohl said, "I don’t like playing alone. I only like playing when there’s music."

Starr takes photos... A lot of photos during his downtime.

"I sit in my room and take photos of spoons and put them in my book, and take photos of an eagle that landed on my balcony. It’s also pictures of leftover food. Whatever’s going on at the time."

Grohl's dad didn't think he'd make it in the music business, but offered him sage advice.

"When the first check came in, my dad said, 'You realize this isn’t gonna last, right? You have to treat every check like it’s the last one you’re ever gonna make.' He scared the s$&* out of me. It worked!"

Both Grohl and Starr share similar sentiments about their bandmates that have passed away.

Music helped both through the grieving process. Whether that was playing their old songs or hearing previously unheard recordings. Grohl also added, "it’s also difficult when one of your friends or someone that you’re very close to, in real life, has become something more than a human being to others. So you sit in an interview and someone asks you these questions that are really emotional, that you’d never ask another stranger."

Grohl admits performing Nirvana songs are off-limits.

He'll perform them on occasion, but says "it’s a funny feeling, because it feels like you’re back together with your friends from the band, but there’s just something missing."

