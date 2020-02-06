Dave Grohl Was Gifted An Incredible BBQ Themed Guitar

It must be good to be Dave Grohl. Aside from being in this band called Foo Fighters, he's the owner of a catering company called Backbeat BBQ. Grohl's been known to pull up his barbecue rig and cook for firefighters, or hit up a parking lot concert.

Grohl was on hand at Dimebash, an annual event celebrating the life of Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell, to perform and host an after-party barbecue.

During the party, Grohl was gifted a custom guitar paying tribute to his love of barbecue. The front of the guitar has Grohl's Backbeat BBQ logo on it while the back features a slightly elevated section that can be used as a cutting board. After ripping a guitar solo, you can immediately flip it over and slice up some smoked brisket. What more could you want?!?

Grohl was taken back by the guitar saying, “this is so f$&*#@g rad."