Dead & Company Announces 'One More Saturday Night' Concert Stream

Add Dead & Company to the list of artists providing live concert streams during this time of quarantine and social distancing.

The Grateful Dead offshoot announced the appropriately titled One More Saturday Night live series where the band will stream a different concert every Saturday night.

The first stream will feature Dead & Company's December 2, 2017 concert at Austin's Frank Erwin Center. Highlights from the night include "Dark Star", "St. Stephen" into "Morning Dew", and the first set "Sugaree" closer.

Watch the performance below beginning at 7 PM CST this Saturday.

Here's the setlist from the show (via Setlist.fm).

Set 1:

Jack Straw (Grateful Dead cover)

Cold Rain and Snow ([traditional> cover)

Minglewood Blues (Cannon's Jug Stompers cover)

Next Time You See Me (Junior Parker cover)

Ramble On Rose (Grateful Dead cover)

If I Had the World to Give (Grateful Dead cover)

Sugaree (Jerry Garcia cover)

Set 2:

China Cat Sunflower (Grateful Dead cover) (>)

I Know You Rider ([traditional> cover)

Dark Star (Grateful Dead cover)

The Other One (Grateful Dead cover)

Drums (Grateful Dead cover)

Space (Grateful Dead cover)

Uncle John's Band (Grateful Dead cover)

St. Stephen (Grateful Dead cover)

Morning Dew (Bonnie Dobson cover)

Encore:

One More Saturday Night (Bob Weir cover)