Father John Misty has released a new live album with proceeds going to the MusicCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. All sales from the record will go towards the charity as it aims to help those in the music community affected by coronavirus.

Off-Key in Hamburg comes from Father John Misty's 2019 performance at Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie. The album is available to purchase on Bandcamp now.

If you would like to find out more information or donate to the MusicCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, click here.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hangout At The Gallows”

02 “Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings”

03 “Mr. Tillman”

04 “Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All”

05 “The Night Josh Tillman Came To Our Apt.”

06 “Strange Encounter”

07 “Total Entertainment Forever”

08 “Things It Would’ve Been Helpful To Know Before The Revolution”

09 “Ballad Of The Dying Man”

10 “A Bigger Paper Bag”

11 “I Went To The Store One Day”

12 “Nancy From Now On”

13 “Chateau Lobby #4 (In C For Two Virgins)”

14 “Please Don’t Die”

15 “The Palace”

16 “God’s Favorite Customer”

17 “Pure Comedy”

18 “Holy S***”

19 “I Love You, Honeybear”

20 “Leaving LA”

