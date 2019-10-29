Five Years Later: The Allman Brothers Band Last Concert

On October 28, 2014 the Allman Brothers Band performed their final concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

A lot has changed in the world of the Allman Brothers since that October evening. Sadly, original members Gregg Allman and Butch Trucks have both passed away. Guitarist Derek Trucks has found success with his wife Susan Tedeschi as the Tedeschi Trucks Band. Bassist Oteil Burbridge has hooked up with memebers of the Grateful Dead to form Dead and Company. Guitarist Warren Haynes has had continued success as a solo artist and with his band Gov't Mule.

It's hard to believe five years has gone by since the Allman Brothers Band last took the stage. Sure, it was a much different outfit than it was when it started. However, the lineup during their last concert reflected a lengthy period of stability in the band and saw them firing on all cylinders.

This is evidenced with their fantastic performance of "Whipping Post," the second to last song they played live. Following the song, founding members Gregg Allman and Jaimoe giving a speech to the audience and saying thanks.

Watch that video above and check out the full setlist from the Allman Brothers Band's final show below.

Setlist (via Setlist.fm)

Little Martha (>)

Mountain Jam

Don't Want You No More (The Spencer Davis Group cover) (>)

It's Not My Cross to Bear (>)

One Way Out (Sonny Boy Williamson cover)

Good Morning, School Girl (Sonny Boy Williamson cover)

Midnight Rider

The High Cost of Low Living

Hot 'Lanta

Blue Sky

You Don't Love Me (Willie Cobbs cover) (with 'Soul Serenade' jam)

Set 2:

Statesboro Blues (Blind Willie McTell cover)

Ain't Wastin' Time No More

Black Hearted Woman (with 'The Other One' jam)

The Sky Is Crying (Elmore James cover)

Dreams

Don't Keep Me Wonderin'

In Memory of Elizabeth Reed (with 'JaBuMaOt' jam)

Set 3:

Melissa

Revival

Southbound (> 'Mountain Jam' reprise >)

Will the Circle Be Unbroken? (William MacEwan cover) (> 'Mountain Jam' reprise)

Encore:

Whipping Post

Encore 2:

Trouble No More (Muddy Waters cover) (preceded by thank you's from the band)