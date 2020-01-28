Fleetwood Mac just wrapped up a 13-month world tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band. You couldn't blame members of the band for taking some time off and wanting to relax.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Mick Fleetwood revealed their recent tour is likely the last time Fleetwood Mac will embark on anything like it. The current iteration of the band was a success and each member wants to keep it going in the future, but what that looks like isn't exactly clear right now.

"We’re not going to do a [long] tour, I would say, ever again," Fleetwood said.

Don't start sounding the alarms yet, Fleetwood admitted "there’s loads of alternatives" for the band to consider.

"People like Peter Gabriel have a lovely way of working where they go and just do four or five major festivals during the summer. That’s the sort of vision that I see for Fleetwood Mac. We’re able to cherry-pick things that have dignity, and are fun to do, and they’re historically interesting," he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fleetwood touched on his relationship with former guitarist Lindsey Buckingham. Fleetwood revealed he hasn't spoken to Buckingham since his heart attack back in February of 2019. Additionally, Fleetwood doesn't see a scenario where he'd play with Buckingham again.

"Fleetwood Mac is a strange creature. We’re very, very committed to Neil and Mike, and that passed away a time ago, when Lindsey left. And it’s not a point of conversation, so I have to say no," Fleetwood said.

