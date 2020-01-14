Foo Fighters are gearing up to celebrate their 25th anniversary in grand fashion. You'd expect nothing less from a band with the propensity to bringing kids on stage for a dance party, jamming with a dude in full on Kiss makeup, and playing surprise shows in a parking lots among other things.

While news of a new album or tour hasn't been making the rounds yet, the band offered up a hint on social media of what's to come.

"Buckle up, 2020... It's going to be an INSANE year full of some seriously crazy s#&$" they wrote.

We're excited to see what the band has in store.

Holy Shit!!! 25 years?!



Thank you guys for being with us year after year…for singing along & making every show the best night of our lives.



We’re JUST getting started, so

Buckle up, 2020... it’s going to be an INSANE year full of some seriously crazy shit...#FF25 #FF2020 pic.twitter.com/BVesTPAIDp — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) January 14, 2020

