Foo Fighters Promise "Seriously Crazy S***" On 25th Anniversary

January 14, 2020
Marty Rosenbaum
Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs live in concert.

Foo Fighters are gearing up to celebrate their 25th anniversary in grand fashion. You'd expect nothing less from a band with the propensity to bringing kids on stage for a dance partyjamming with a dude in full on Kiss makeup, and playing surprise shows in a parking lots among other things.

While news of a new album or tour hasn't been making the rounds yet, the band offered up a hint on social media of what's to come.

"Buckle up, 2020... It's going to be an INSANE year full of some seriously crazy s#&$" they wrote.

We're excited to see what the band has in store.

