Foo Fighters Postpone Van Tour Due To Coronavirus

Foo Fighters were set to celebrate their 25th anniversary as a band with the Van Tour, a series of dates that mirrored their very first tour as a group while hitching around the country in a van.

The band has postponed those dates due to the coronavirus.

In a tweet to fans, Dave Grohl wrote,

"Hi, this is Dave. Remember me? The guy who wouldn't even postpone a show when my g$*#!@n leg was falling off?

Well... Playing a gig with a sock ful of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another...

We f****n' love you guys. So let's do this right and rain check s***."

While rescheduled dates have yet to be announced, Grohl dropped some major news in the tweet.

"The album is done, and it's f****n' killer."

That's some good news! Rumors about a new Foo Fighters record have been around for some time now, but this gives fans something to look forward to while they're hunkered down.

Below are the Foo Fighters Van Tour dates that have been postponed.

FOO FIGHTERS 2020 VAN TOUR (POSTPONED)

4/12 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

4/14 - Albuquerque, New Mexico - Santa Ana Star Center

4/16 - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - Chesapeake Energy Arena

4/18 - Wichita, Kansas - Interbank Arena

4/20 - Knoxville, Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena

5/10 - Green Bay, Wisconsin - Resch Center

5/12 - Grand Rapids, Michigan - Van Andel Arena

5/14 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Heritage Bank Center

5/18 - Cleveland, Ohio - Rocket Mortgage Arena

5/20 - Hamilton, Ontario - FirstOntario Centre

