Foo Fighters Release Surprise EP Featuring Arcade Fire Cover

It's 2007 all over again for the Foo Fighters as the band dropped a surprise EP 01070725 filled with covers and demo versions.

The five-song EP features a cover of the Arcade Fire song "Keep The Car Running" which the Foo Fighters performed back in 2007 for BBC Radio. Also featured on the EP is a cover of the Dead Kennedys’ “Holiday in Cambodia” performed at the MTV Video Music Awards alongside System of a Down’s Serj Tankian.

The rest of the EP features songs related to their 2007 album, Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, including “If Ever,” the B-side to “The Pretender,” a demo of “Come Alive” and a bonus track, “Seda.”

Watch their performance of "Keep The Car Running" from the 2007 BBC Radio 1 series above.