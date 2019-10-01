Rumors surrounding a new Foo Fighters album have been in place for some time now with band members affirming that progress has been made. Dave Grohl's latest comments seem to indicate a new record could come sooner rather than later.

Related: Weezer's Nirvana Cover Brought Dave Grohl To Tears

During their set at Rock In Rio this past weekend, Dave Grohl told fans (via Consequence of Sound), “We go home next week and we start making a new Foo Fighters record."

This falls in line with comments drummer Taylor Hawkins made this past August. "From what I've heard from our fearless leader, Dave Grohl, he has a lot of demos that he's worked on and I think we'll start, once this tour is over… I think not too soon after that we'll start the process of putting the songs together as a band," he said at the time.

As of writing, the band only has a handful of shows on their 2019 schedule. With the band starting the recording process, it appears 2020 is a fair estimate for the release of the next Foo Fighters. album.