Ginger Baker Health Update: Cream Drummer "Holding His Own"

Last week, Ginger Baker's family put out a tweet regarding the legendary drummer's health stating, “the Baker family are sad to announce that Ginger is critically ill in hospital. Please keep him in your prayers tonight.”

Related: Cream Drummer Ginger Baker is Critically Ill

While no explanation was given regarding the circumstances, Baker's family offered an update on the drummer thanking fans for their good wishes.

UPDATE! Ginger is holding his own & thank you for all your good wishes. He is receiving visits from close family & very special friends. — Ginger Baker (@GingerBDrums) September 29, 2019

Baker has been dealing with several health issues lately such as degenerative osteoarthritis and COPD and underwent open heart surgery in 2016.