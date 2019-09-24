Grateful Dead Lyricist Robert Hunter Dead At 78

Longtime collaborator and lyricist of the Grateful Dead Robert Hunter has died at the age of 78.

Hunter befriended Jerry Garcia early on in life as the two played together in several bluegrass bands in the early 1960's playing the upright bass and mandolin. This began a lifelong friendship and working relationship as Hunter joined the Grateful Dead as a lyricist in 1967. He was included as a member of the Grateful Dead during the band's introduction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

His lyrical contributions are featured in many Grateful Dead classics such as "Ripple," "Box of Rain," "Truckin'," "China Cat Sunflower," "Casey Jones," "Scarlet Begonias," and "Touch of Gray". Hunter is credited with writing perhaps the Grateful Dead's most popular lyric "what a long, strange trip it's been" from "Truckin'".

Aside from the Grateful Dead, Hunter had collaborated with Bob Dylan co-writing songs on three of his albums.

He passed away peacefully at his home on September 23rd.