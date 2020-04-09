Grateful Dead To Host Weekly Shakedown Stream Live Webcasts

Deadheads under quarantine won't need to give in to anxiety about truckin' it out to summer tour.

The Grateful Dead are the latest band to announce a live concert stream during the coronavirus crisis as the group will be hosting a weekly stream of classic concerts. Appropriately titled Shakedown Stream, fans can head to the Grateful Dead's YouTube channel where they'll be replaying shows in their entirety.

The series kicks off this Friday at 7 PM CST as the Grateful Dead will be replaying their July 4th, 1989 concert at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The 21-song set includes Dead classics like "Touch of Grey," "Terrapin Station," and "Bertha" as well as a few covers. The show was released on DVD and as a double album back in 2005 as Truckin' Up to Buffalo.

Next Friday's showing will be the 1977 feature film The Grateful Dead Movie. Throughout the series, viewers will be able to donate to MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund helping out those in the music industry that have been affected by the coronavirus.

Prior to each screening, Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux and historian Gary Lambert will hold a live show where they'll be answering fan submitted questions. If you'd like to submit a question to the duo, click here.

Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux said in a statement, “We’ve decided to start the streaming video series with the Buffalo ’89 show for a couple of primary reasons."

“Its excellence is indisputable and is something that we think pretty much everyone will enjoy in the absence of actually being able to see live concerts; and, as a tribute to the many rabid, loyal Dead Heads from the hard-hit tri-state area, which has been affected more than anywhere else in the country. To all of the Dead Heads in New York State and beyond, this one’s for you.”

Those wanting to have a Grateful Dead filled weekend will be able to do so as Dead & Company is continuing to offer their weekly One More Saturday Night live concert streams.