Green Day Postpones Asia Tour Due To Coronavirus

Green Day has postponed upcoming concerts in Asia due to concerns over the coronavirus. The band made the announcement on Twitter telling fans,

"We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon."

Green Day was set to play shows in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Taipei, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan in support of their new album Father Of All...

The band joins artists like BTS, Khalid, X Ambassadors, and Stormzy who have either canceled or postponed shows in Asia due to health concerns.