The Guy Who Caught Chance The Snapper Is Throwing Out The First Pitch At The Cubs Game

The Humboldt Park Alligator (affectionately known as Chance the Snapper) was caught earlier today by an experienced alligator catcher brought in from Florida.

Frank Robb, owner of Crocodilian Specialist Services in St. Augustine, Florida was summoned after the alligator eluded local catcher Alligator Bob for a week. Coincidentally, this was Robb's first time in Chicago and it looks like he'll be able to celebrate in grand fashion.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, Robb will throw out the first pitch at Wrigley Field tonight before the Cubs get set to take on the Cincinnati Reds. Tonight's game is set to start at 7:05 PM so be sure to tune in a few minutes ahead of time if you want to watch his first pitch.

Unfortunately, Chance the Snapper will likely not be joining him.