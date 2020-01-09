It's hard to believe that David Bowie's iconic song "The Man Who Sold The World" is already 50 years old (1970 release), but it still sounds as fresh as ever.

An acoustic version of the track was released on what would have been the late musician's 73rd birthday and comes as part of the newly announced DAVID BOWIE IS IT ANY WONDER? EP of featuring unreleased and rare tracks to be released over six weeks.

The version of "The Man Who Sold The World" comes from Bowie’s 1996 recording sessions with Gail Ann Dorsey (bass, vocals), Reeves Gabrels (guitars), and Mark Plati, while rehearsing for his 50th birthday performance at Madison Square Garden.

On top of the EP, Parlophone Records also announced a special Record Store Day release of CHANGESNOWBOWIE, a special nine-song LP recorded in New York City during rehearsals for Bowie's 50th birthday concert at Madison Square Garden.

You can find more information about the project here and pick up the Record Store Day exclusive on April 18th.

Related: LISTEN: David Bowie's Beautiful Isolated Vocals From "Under Pressure"