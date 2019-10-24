Hear A Brand New Song From Leonard Cohen

October 24, 2019
Leonard Cohen performs live in concert.

It's been three years since Leonard Cohen's passing, but today a brand new tune from the songwriting genius has been released.

The song "Happens to the Heart" comes from Cohen's upcoming posthumous album Thanks For The Dance, due out November 22nd.

When Cohen died, he left sketches of nine unreleased his songs. His son, Adam, then took those sketches and turned them into finished products. The nine-song album features contributions from Beck, Feist, The National's Bryce Dessner, Damien Rice, and more.

Watch the video for Cohen's new song "Happens to the Heart" below.

