Hear Twin Peaks Beautiful Cover Of Wilco's "Spiders (Kidsmoke)"
An entire album of Wilco covers was just released with the November edition of Uncut Magazine and features Chicago artists like Whitney, Twin Peaks, Ryley Walker, and more paying tribute to the hometown heroes.
Twin Peaks contributed a cover of "Spiders (Kidsmoke)" from Wilco's 2004 record A Ghost Is Born.
Today, Twin Peaks released the audio track on their YouTube page, which you can listen to above.
Wilco Covered Tracklist
Cate Le Bon – Company In My Back
Parquet Courts – I Got Drugs (At The End Of The Century)
Courtney Barnett – Dawned On Me
Whitney – Far Far Away
Kurt Vile – Passenger Side
Low – War On War
Ohmme – Kicking Television
Mountain Man – You And I
Ryley Walker – Love Is Everywhere (Beware)
Jen Cloher – Impossible Germany
James Elkington – Black Moon
Sharon Van Etten – Radio Cure
Liam Kazar – Sunloathe
Kacy & Clayton – How To Fight Loneliness
Puss N Boots – Jesus, Etc.
Handsome Family – Capitol City
Twin Peaks – Spiders (Kidsmoke)
