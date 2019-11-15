An entire album of Wilco covers was just released with the November edition of Uncut Magazine and features Chicago artists like Whitney, Twin Peaks, Ryley Walker, and more paying tribute to the hometown heroes.

Twin Peaks contributed a cover of "Spiders (Kidsmoke)" from Wilco's 2004 record A Ghost Is Born.

Today, Twin Peaks released the audio track on their YouTube page, which you can listen to above.

Wilco Covered Tracklist

Cate Le Bon – Company In My Back

Parquet Courts – I Got Drugs (At The End Of The Century)

Courtney Barnett – Dawned On Me

Whitney – Far Far Away

Kurt Vile – Passenger Side

Low – War On War

Ohmme – Kicking Television

Mountain Man – You And I

Ryley Walker – Love Is Everywhere (Beware)

Jen Cloher – Impossible Germany

James Elkington – Black Moon

Sharon Van Etten – Radio Cure

Liam Kazar – Sunloathe

Kacy & Clayton – How To Fight Loneliness

Puss N Boots – Jesus, Etc.

Handsome Family – Capitol City

Twin Peaks – Spiders (Kidsmoke)

