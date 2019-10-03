With the rise of smart speakers, users have no doubt uttered the phrase "get me an Italian Beef!" Thus far, it's been a fruitless exercise. Until now.

According to Crain's Chicago Business, Portillo's and Google teamed up to let customers order food via a variety of Google mechanisms. Now, you can order Portillo's food by searching Google, through Google Maps, as well as the Google Assistant on mobile devices. All Android and iOS users need to do is say, "hey Google, order food from Portillo's."

Now that Chicago style hot dogs and Italian Beef have become that much easier to order, an exercise in self-restraint will be in order. As of writing, the voice commands only enable users to order food for pickup, not delivery. So, you've got to make some effort if you want to grab Portillo's.

No launch date was given, but it's always worth a shot to see if you can successfully get Google to order a Portillo's Italian Beef for you.