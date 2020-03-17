How To Get A Refund On Metra Monthly Passes

Metra is allowing customers forced to work from home and who are restricted to travel due to the COVID-19 virus to get a refund on March monthly passes.

The commuter rail service is waiving its normal $5 handling fee for those seeking a refund on their monthly pass. Metra's policy states that monthly passes get refunded on a percentage basis depending on the date returned. For example, all Metra passes Monday, March 16 will be refunded as if the last day of use was Friday, March 13.

The deadline to submit your request for refund is the 18th of the month.

The rail service notes that it is not permitted to issue refunds on passes purchased through a tax-deferred Transit Benefit program such as Wageworks or Wired Commute. Those customers must submit their request through their employer or program provider.

Metra lists the following directions for submitting a refund.

Metra riders using the Ventra app should request a refund by sending an email to refunds@metrarr.com (PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR NAME, EMAIL ADDRESS AFFILIATED WITH YOUR VENTRA ACCOUNT AND PHONE NUMBER.)

Metra riders with paper tickets, with the exception of those participating in Transit Benefit programs, may request a refund by going directly to a Metra ticket agent or downloading this form and mailing it to the correct address below or dropping it off with an agent:

For all lines except UP Lines:

Metra Revenue Accounting Department

Attn: Refunds

547 W. Jackson Blvd.

Chicago, IL 60661

Union Pacific customers should mail the form and tickets to:

Union Pacific Railroad

Revenue Accounting Department

2 N Riverside Plaza, Suite 1700

Chicago, IL 60606

You can find more information on Metra's website.