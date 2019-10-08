How To Track Chicago Marathon Runners

The 2019 Chicago Marathon takes place this Sunday, October 13th with 45,000 runners making their way throughout the city. If you have a family member, friend, co-worker, or any other person close to running the marathon, you'll want to be there to offer your support.

The Marathon offers several resources that will let you track your runner throughout the day of the run so you don't get lost in the shuffle. The Chicago Marathon has a free app on the App Store and Google Play that allows you to track runners on race day, view an interactive course map, and see the weather forecast in real time.

If you want to get the best viewing spot at the beginning or end of the race, the Marathon says these are the best locations to do so,

"To view runners closest to the start of the race, go to Grand Avenue, between Columbus Drive and State Street, near Mile 1, or anywhere along State Street, between Grand Avenue and Jackson Boulevard. To view runners closest to the finish of the race, go to the Bank of America Cheer Zone at Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road."

After crossing the finish line, supporters will be able to meet up with runners at Runner Reunite. Alphabetical signs (A-Z) will be staged on Columbus Drive making it easy to meet up by name. Once you meet up with your runner, you can head over to the post-race party adjacent to the Runner Reunite area. The post-race party opens up at 9:30 AM and can be accessed near the start line at Columbus Drive and Jackson Drive.

You can find a full schedule, list of spectator viewing areas, post-race events, and more on the Chicago Marathon's website.