Is Pearl Jam Teasing A New Album?

Pearl Jam is gearing up for an active 2020 after taking the past year off. The band has already announced its first run of tour dates and their latest activity on Twitter suggests something is on the horizon.

Rumblings about a new album have been around for a while with guitarist Mike McCready saying in a 2019 interview, "we’ve got a bunch of songs ready to go, and I think we’re going to get something cool this year. Hopefully it will be out, I don’t have a date on anything yet though.“

2019 came and went without a new Pearl Jam album. However, their recent Twitter posts show off new artwork leading some fans to believe an album is on the way.

The first tweet appeared overnight showing a new stylized Pearl Jam logo.

Several hours later, the band tweeted new artwork featuring three white designs on a blue background.

Pearl Jam's last studio album was 2013's Lightning Bolt, which went on to debut at number one. Should they release an album this year, it'll mark only the sixth studio album since the turn of the millennium. Whenever Pearl Jam decides to release a new record, it'll end the longest gap between album's in the band's history.

Back in January 2019, bassist Jeff Ament confirmed the band was working on a new record, but were in a stage where they needed to put everyone's ideas together. “We’ve gone in probably four or five times in the last couple of years, so we have a whole ton of unfinished stuff,” Ament said. “We’re just sort of in a little bit of limbo. I’m sure everybody’s got a bunch more riffs, and I’m sure Ed’s got a handful of journal lyrics. It’s just going to take us all getting into a room together for six weeks and just knocking something out.”

Related: Pearl Jam Announces First Tour Dates Since 2018