We've already told you pizza is a healthier breakfast option than cereal, but it turns out numerous health benefits may exist in pizza after all.

Italian scientist Silvao Gallus was awared the Ig Nobel Prize for Medicine from Harvard University for his research on pizza's health benefits. Now, this is where we have to disclose that this is a separate award from the famed Nobel Prize. The Ig Nobel Prize was created by the Annals of Improbable Research and Harvard University and are awarded for real achievements and scientific research which “makes people laugh and then makes them think.”

Which brings us to Gallus.

The Italian scientist conducted several studies on the health benefits of pizza and shared the shocking results.

“We found that pizza consumption in Italy was protective for many chronic diseases that are known to be influenced by diet: digestive tract cancers and infarction," Gallus said.

He noted that the studies concluded that pizza helps ward off heart attacks and some forms of cancer.

Before you go out and order that extra large double cheese double pepperoni deep dish pizza, there's one caveat. The study and benefits Gallus discusses apply only to Mediterranean pizza, not pizza in his words “made according to foreign interpretations.”

Nevertheless, congratulations to Silvao Gallus on his important findings regarding the health benefits of pizza.

The award was reported on by the Olive Oil Times.