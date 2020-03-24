Jackson Browne Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Jackson Browne has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently at his home in Los Angeles recuperating.

The singer-songwriter revealed the news to Rolling Stone saying, “As soon as I had a small cough and a temperature, I tested [for COVID-19].”

Browne described his symptoms as "mild" and currently doesn't require medication. "I quarantined immediately upon feeling sick," Browne said.

"It was before the mandatory quarantine orders were issued, because you don’t know if you had it or not. I’m in the middle of trying to call everyone I know to discuss with them how they are feeling and whether or not they have symptoms. You have to assume you have it. You need to assume that you in some way could very easily pass it to someone else."

Browne isn't 100% certain how he contracted the virus, but suspects it was from a benefit concert he recently performed in New York City.

"I’m presuming I got this flying back and forth to New York to do Love Rocks show at the Beacon. And now it turns out that several people who were at that show have tested positive," he said. "I’m going to try and get in touch with everybody and keep talking with them."

Browne encouraged people to take the virus seriously and self-isolate at this time. "The one thing you can do is not go anywhere, not show up anywhere," Browne said before adding,

"Now, I wish I hadn’t gone to New York and done this benefit. I think to myself, 'How much simpler would it have been had I just called in and said no, I’m not going to travel on a cross-country flight and spend two days in New York with all these people that are singing all over the country.'”

Despite his diagnosis, Browne hopes to use his experience to let others know what he's going through.

"It’s important for us all to be pretty forthcoming about what we’re going through. Our experiences will be helpful for others to know," Browne said. "I don’t think my case is that important, but it might be helpful to know that some people don’t get this really bad. The idea that we can contribute to the overall herd immunity. You get over this as quickly as you can and be available to help others."