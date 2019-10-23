Jason Isbell Offers Beautiful "Because The Night" Cover

October 23, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
Features

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit are in the midst of a residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and have treated fans to plenty of covers from artists like Dire Straits, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and Fleetwood Mac. 

Last night's show saw a new addition to the setlist with a take on the Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith song “Because The Night.”

Isbell is prone to busting out rare tracks and treating concertgoers to surprise covers. About a year ago, Isbell offered a beautiful version of Jimi Hendrix's "Little Wing" giving him the freedom to show off his guitar chops.

Jason Isbell

