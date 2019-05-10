Jeff Tweedy Offering Free Stream Of His Latest Solo Albums

Wilco fans looking for their weekend soundtrack will want to head to Wilcoworld as Jeff Tweedy is streaming his latest albums WARM and WARMER free of charge!

Hear all 21 songs from Tweedy's latest records until Sunday, May 12th at Midnight. Both albums were recorded at the same time and marked Tweedy's second and third full-length solo albums.