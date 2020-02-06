One of the most iconic live albums in rock and roll is turning 50 this year.

Jimi Hendrix's Band of Gypsys was the first album without Hendrix's original group the Jimi Hendrix Experience. Featuring Buddy Miles on drums and Billy Cox on bass, the live album was recorded on January 1, 1970, at the Fillmore East in New York City. Effortlessly blending rock, funk, psychedelia, and R&B, the album serves as the gold standard for live recordings and influence musicians from all genres.

On March 27th, the album will be reissued to commemorate its 50th anniversary. Presented in a new analog edition, Band Of Gypsys was been mastered from the original analog stereo tapes and will be pressed on 180-gram audiophile black vinyl along with a limited color pressing on 180-gram translucent cream, red, yellow and green swirl vinyl.

Each edition of the LP will come paired with a replica concert poster and an eight-page booklet brimming with rare live photos and an essay penned by John McDermott.

You can pre-order the album here.

