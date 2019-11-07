Joe Pesci, Yes That Joe Pesci, Is Releasing An Album

When it comes to anticipated album releases, it's likely Joe Pesci isn't top of mind.

You may want to add Pesci onto your list as the actor is gearing up to release his own album. Due out November 29th, the record Still Singing coincides with Pesci's role in the Martin Scorsese film The Irishman.

Pesci is no stranger to music. He's released two albums to date, Little Joe Sure Can Sing! in 1968 and Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just for You in 1998. He also played guitar for a period in the band Joey Dee and the Starliters.

He's got quite the voice too. Check out this rendition of "What A Wonderful World" he sang.

Video of Joe Pesci sings &quot;What A Wonderful World&quot;