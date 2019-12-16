John Frusciante To Rejoin Red Hot Chili Peppers

December 16, 2019
John Frusciante and Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers

A decade after leaving the band, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have brought back guitarist John Frusciante.

The band made the announcement in an Instagram post as they said farewell to Josh Klinghoffer in the process.

While many guitarists have been a part of the band, Frusciante has held the longest tenure and played on some of the group's most noteworthy albums including Blood Sugar Sex Magik, CalifornicationBy the Way, and Stadium Arcadium.

The band has been in the studio working on a new record, but with the recent lineup change it appears unlikely we'll see a release in 2019. No word has been made whether or not Frusciante has been a part of the recording process or not.

