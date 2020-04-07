John Prine Dead At 73

John Prine has died at the age of 73 due to complications from COVID-19.

Prine's family confirmed his death to Rolling Stone. The singer-songwriter was recently hospitalized following the onset of COVID-19 symptoms and was placed in intensive care.

Prine was born in Maywood in 1946 and began to learn playing guitar at the age of 14. An instrumental figure in the Chicago folk revival scene, Prine first gained recognition in 1971 with the release of his self-titled debut record.

His vast influence was felt among songwriters across all genres as Prine had the ability to draw listeners in with his lyrics about current events, love, life, and stories about his past.

His most recent album The Tree of Forgiveness was released in 2018 and featured appearances from Dan Auerbach, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, and Brandi Carlile.

Throughout his career, Prine received eleven GRAMMY nominations. His 1991 record The Missing Years and 2005's Fair & Square both won GRAMMYs for Best Contemporary Folk Album. This past January, Prine received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the GRAMMYs where Bonnie Raitt paid tribute to the legendary songwriter by performing "Angel From Montgomery."

As news broke on Tuesday of Prine's death, artists around the world shared their tributes.

"We join the world in mourning the passing of revered country and folk singer/songwriter John Prine," Recording Academy Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. "Widely lauded as one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, John’s impact will continue to inspire musicians for years to come. We send our deepest condolences to his loved ones."

"We love you John," wrote Jason Isbell.

"My love is with the Prine family. We all mourn now," added Ashley McBryde. "This is devastating. Absolutely devastating. A loss we can’t comprehend."

"It hurts so bad to read the news," shared Margo Price. "I am gutted. My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We’ll love you forever John Prine."

