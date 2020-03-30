John Prine In Critical Condition Following COVID-19 Symptoms

March 30, 2020
Marty Rosenbaum
John Prine performs live in concert

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features

UPDATE (1:20 PM - 3/30/20): Fiona Prine sent out the following message indicating John Prine is in stable condition.

The family of John Prine says the singer-songwriter is currently in critical care following the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

A message posted to Prine's Twitter account revealed the news Sunday evening. "After a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26)," the message read. 

"He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical," Prine's family said. 

“This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and that John loves you," the message said. 

Earlier this month, Prine's wife Fiona had tested positive for coronavirus with the couple proceeding to quarantine and isolate from one another.

 
Tags: 
John Prine
Coronavirus