John Prine In Critical Condition Following COVID-19 Symptoms

UPDATE (1:20 PM - 3/30/20): Fiona Prine sent out the following message indicating John Prine is in stable condition.

I have recovered from Covid-19. We are humbled by the outpouring of love for me and John and our precious family. He is stabile. Please continue to send your amazing Love and prayers. Sing his songs. Stay home and wash hands. John loves you. I love you — Fiona Whelan Prine (@FionaPrine) March 30, 2020

The family of John Prine says the singer-songwriter is currently in critical care following the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

A message posted to Prine's Twitter account revealed the news Sunday evening. "After a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26)," the message read.

"He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical," Prine's family said.

“This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and that John loves you," the message said.

Earlier this month, Prine's wife Fiona had tested positive for coronavirus with the couple proceeding to quarantine and isolate from one another.