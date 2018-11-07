Jonathan Davis - Korn, Deftones, Limp Bizkit Were "Last Guard Of Big, Real Rock Bands"

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis was a guest on the The Jasta Show podcast (via Consequence of Sound) and spoke about a number of topics including Korn's popularity in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

Davis was asked if big bands of today can have the same impact Korn did.

“I’ve always said this last batch – Korn, Deftones, [Limp] Bizkit, all those bands from that time – that was the last guard of that time of the big, real rock bands. That time has come and gone. No one’s ever gonna do it like we ever did. No one’s ever gonna have that experience. It was larger than life. We were up against pop bands, dude,” Davis said.

He added, “I’m not trying to be arrogant or nothing, but it was like… us against the pop bands, us against the Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys, and then we were so embraced by the hip-hop community.”

Davis references the crossover Korn had with hip-hop artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg and doesn't think music will see anything like that again.

He recalled, “when we played The Apollo, Puff Daddy was there, Busta Rhymes, Lil Kim, you name it. All the East Coast rappers came and it was really embraced by all of them. We did stuff with Dre, stuff with Snoop... At that time, that crossover, I haven’t seen that, and I don’t think I’ll see it again.”

