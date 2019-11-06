Josh Homme Is Ready To Play With Them Crooked Vultures Again

Back in August, Dave Grohl admitted that the time is right for a reunion of the supergroup Them Crooked Vultures. "We practice once every decade, and we’re coming up on another decade aren’t we? I don’t have any official news but there’s always something cooking," he said.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Josh Homme said the desire to get Them Crooked Vultures back together is there, but may be up to Dave Grohl to get it going.

"The ironic thing is that we all want to do another Vultures record and I think everyone has certain roles they play in the Vultures, and in all honesty, I feel like part of Dave’s role — since he got it together the first time by saying, “Hey, do you wanna try this?” — I feel like that’s part of in his job description in Vultures. I have my various things that I’m supposed to do I think, but that isn’t one of them," Homme said.

"I’m always ready to be in Them Crooked Vultures again. I don’t chase, you know?" He added.

Homme has an optimistic outlook on the future of the supergroup. He didn't give a timeline for when the group will get back togethere, but did say "these things happen when they’re supposed to."

