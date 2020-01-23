Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has spoken publicly for the first time about his exit from the band.

Klinghoffer was a guest on Marc Maron's WTF podcast and was understanding of the band's decision to let him go. While Klinghoffer was shocked about his firing from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, he wasn't surprised. He knew Flea & guitarist John Frusciante had spent recent months jamming and came to terms that the duo's history together will trump what he's had.

“John and Flea have a musical language. I’ll never be able to contend with the history him and John had,” he said.

Klinghoffer says there's no animosity with his former bandmates. “It’s absolutely John’s place to be in that band. So that’s why I’m happy for him, I’m happy that he’s back with them," he added.

The decision to let Klinghoffer go was done in person, something the guitarist describes as "really sweet."

“I rode my bike over [to Flea’s house]," he said. "They just said, ‘We’ll get right to it. We’ve decided to ask John to come back to the band.’ And I just sat there quiet for a second and I said, ‘I’m not surprised.’ And the only thing I could think to say was, ‘I wish I could have done something with you guys, musically or creatively, that would have made this an absolute impossibility.'”

For now, Klinghoffer is focusing on a solo career with a recently released album titled To Be One With You under the name Pluralone. Klinghoffer won't be away from the stage for long as he's already booked as the opening act for Pearl Jam's show in Toronto this March.

You can listen to the entire episode here.