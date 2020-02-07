Keith Richards Reveals He's Quit Smoking Cigarettes

At 76 years old, Keith Richards decided it was time to give up smoking.

The Rolling Stones guitarist revealed the news in a recent interview (via Consequence of Sound) and attributed the decision to his desire to keep touring and remain active musically as long as possible.

“I think both Mick and I felt that on the last tour we were just getting going,” Richards said.

It's something that Richards had been wanting to do since early 2019. He called the process more difficult than quitting heroin. “Quitting heroin is like hell, but it’s a short hell," Richards said. "Cigarettes are just always there, and you’ve always done it. I just pick ’em up and light ’em up without thinking about it.”

These days, Richards likes to "have a little wine with meals, and a Guinness or a beer or two.”

The Rolling Stones will be coming back to America as they recently announced a 15-date tour beginning in San Diego this May.

