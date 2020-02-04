Liam Gallagher Says Noel Turned Down A Nine Figure Offer To Reunite Oasis

At this point in time, only major rollercoaster fans want to hop aboard the speculation train surrounding an Oasis reunion. Heck, back in 2018 Liam Gallagher extended an offer to Noel to reunite the band and immediately rescinded it after 14 hours of no response.

The latest rumblings from Liam indicates the Gallagher brothers were offered £100 million (over $130 million) to reunite Oasis. However, Liam says that offer was "still not enough for the greedy soul," who is presumably his brother Noel.

Now, the thought of any band costing $130 million to book is absurd. When Guns N' Roses reunited with Slash and Duff McKagan for the Not In This Lifetime Tour, they were reportedly asking for $3 million per show with Coachella being significantly higher. However, Goldenvoice Vice President Skip Paige ridiculed that claim.

Chances are Gallagher took things to the extreme in this scenario. However, if this was true, it lends credence to the notion there are somethings money can't buy.

