"Me Growing My Hair Long Is More Exciting," Liam Gallagher Slams Brother Noel Gallagher

Oasis fans hoping for a truce between the Gallagher brothers may not want to get their hopes up.

Liam Gallagher opted to give his thoughts on his brother Noel Gallagher's music and was pretty blunt with his remarks.

"Me growing my hair long is more exciting than anything Noel Gallgher's high flying pretend spaced out pancakes will ever do," he wrote.

Me growing my hair long is more exciting than anything noel gallghers high flying pretend spaced out pancakes will ever do LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 20, 2019

And for those wondering, the Gallagher brothers still aren't talking.

Nope — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 20, 2019

Back in July, it appeared Liam was open for an Oasis reunion after reconciling with Noel over the holidays. “I forgive you now let’s get the BIG O back together and stop f$&%(^g about," he wrote at the time.

However, Gallagher would quickly rescind the offer blaming it on having too much eggnog.