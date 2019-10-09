Related: What It Means To Love Record Store Day & Vinyl

Record Store Day has been such a success that the people behind the event decided to do it twice. No, this isn't some gimmicky deal to part people with their money for no reason. It coincides with the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday.

Much like the annual April event, Record Store Day's Black Friday iteration features an extensive list of special releases, exclusives, and other vinyl goodies that will get plenty of folks out to their local record store. We've highlighted a few notable releases below, but you can check out the full list of releases for the November 29th event here.

Record Store Day Black Friday 2019 Releases

Arcade Fire - Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels) (7" Vinyl)

James Brown - Live At Home: The After Show (LP)

Cheap Trick - Are You Ready Or Not? - Live 12/31/79 (LP)

Devo - Devo Live! (LP)

Aretha Franklin - The Atlantic Singles Colection 1968 (7" Vinyl Box Set)

Norah Jones - I'll Be Gone (7" Vinyl)

Kings Of Leon - Day Old Belgian Blues (12" Vinyl)

Jenny Lewis - On the iPhone (7" Vinyl)

Nick Lowe & Wilco - Cruel To Be Kind (40th Anniversary Edition) (7" Vinyl)

Dave Matthews Band - Live At The Hollywood Bowl (LP Box Set)

The National - Live at the Greek Theatre, Berkely, CA, 9.24+9/25/2018 (The Mike Millard Method) (3X Cassette)

Pearl Jam - MTV Unplugged (3/16/1992) (LP)

Phish - Story of the Ghost (2X LP)

The Pretenders - UK Singles 1979-1981 (7" Vinyl Box Set)

The Record Company - Early Songs and Rarities (LP)

Lou Reed - The Raven (3X LP)

Rodrigo Y Gabriela - Mettal EP (12" Vinyl)

Bruce Springsteen - Western Stars b/w The Wayfarer (7" Vinyl)

Sugar Ray - 14:59 (12" Vinyl)

U2 - Three (12" Vinyl)

Frank Zappa - Peaches En Regalia (10" Picture Disc)