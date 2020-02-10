LISTEN: Jason Isbell Releases New Song "Be Afraid"
February 10, 2020
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are gearing up to release their first new album since 2017. Reunions marks their sixth studio album and is due out on May 15th.
The band coincided the announcement of the new album with the release of a new song called "Be Afraid."
While not confirmed to be on the album, Isbell did tweet a photo of himself alongside David Crosby back in December indicating the two had been recording together in the studio.
Brought a ringer into the studio to sing pic.twitter.com/D9o9wkMXPh— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) December 11, 2019
Reunions Tracklist
What’ve I Done to Help
Dreamsicle
Only Children
Overseas
Running with Our Eyes Closed
River
Be Afraid
St. Peter’s Autograph
It Gets Easier
Letting You Go