LISTEN: Jason Isbell Releases New Song "Be Afraid"

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are gearing up to release their first new album since 2017. Reunions marks their sixth studio album and is due out on May 15th.

The band coincided the announcement of the new album with the release of a new song called "Be Afraid."

While not confirmed to be on the album, Isbell did tweet a photo of himself alongside David Crosby back in December indicating the two had been recording together in the studio.

Reunions Tracklist

What’ve I Done to Help

Dreamsicle

Only Children

Overseas

Running with Our Eyes Closed

River

Be Afraid

St. Peter’s Autograph

It Gets Easier

Letting You Go

