Listen To Lucy Dacus Cover Phil Collins "In The Air Tonight"

October 8, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
Categories: 
Features

Lucy Dacus is a brilliant songwriter with two excellent studio albums under her belt along with an EP with the supergroup boygenius comprised of Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julien Baker.

While Dacus had a frenetic 2018, she's been quiet thus far in 2019 with a handful of single releases. Her latest release fits that mantra and delivers an excellent tke on a classic. 

A perfect fit for Halloween, Dacus offers up a haunting, yet beautiful rendition of the Phil Collins song "In The Air Tonight".

Check out the cover for yourself above.

Related: Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, & Lucy Dacus Team up for Supergroup boygenius

Tags: 
lucy dacus
Phil Collins

