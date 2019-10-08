Listen To Lucy Dacus Cover Phil Collins "In The Air Tonight"

Lucy Dacus is a brilliant songwriter with two excellent studio albums under her belt along with an EP with the supergroup boygenius comprised of Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julien Baker.

While Dacus had a frenetic 2018, she's been quiet thus far in 2019 with a handful of single releases. Her latest release fits that mantra and delivers an excellent tke on a classic.

A perfect fit for Halloween, Dacus offers up a haunting, yet beautiful rendition of the Phil Collins song "In The Air Tonight".

Check out the cover for yourself above.

