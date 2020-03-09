As concerns over Coronavirus continue to make their impact around the world, one website is doing their part to help bring a little levity all while keeping the public informed.

Washyourlyrics.com allows you to create custom hand washing instructions based on your favorite song lyrics. Whether you want to keep it silly or sappy, the site encourages proper hygiene on a personalized level.

Seriously, check out how great this infographic is when we tried setting it to "I Am The Walrus" by The Beatles.

It may take a couple of tries to get it to work, but it is well worth your time!

