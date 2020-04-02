Mavis Staples & Jeff Tweedy Release New Song Benefitting Chicago COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Mavis Staples & Jeff Tweedy are helping out those in Chicago affected by COVID-19 with the release of their new song "All In It Together."

“The song speaks to what we’re going through now — everyone is in this together, whether you like it or not,” Staples said in a statement. “It doesn’t matter how much money you have, what race or sex you are, where you live…it can still touch you.”

All proceeds from the song will be donated to My Block, My Hood, My City – a Chicago organization ensuring seniors have access to the essentials needed to fight COVID-19.

“It’s hit so many people in our country and around the world in such a horrible way and I just hope this song can bring a little light to the darkness," Staples added. "We will get through this but we’re going to have to do it together. If this song is able to bring any happiness or relief to anyone out there in even the smallest way, I wanted to make sure that I helped to do that.”

Also featured on the track are Tweedy's Wilco bandmate Glenn Kotche on percussion and Kelly Hogan on background vocals.

Related: Watch Mavis Staples Beautifully Cover Talking Heads "Slippery People"