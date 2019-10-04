Here's a welcome surprise. Norah Jones and Mavis Staples released a new collaboration today marking the first time the pair have recorded together.

Titled "I'll Be Gone", the song beautifully blends Jones and Staples soulful voices over a gospel/lounge melody.

Jones wrote in a tweet, “The first time I met Mavis she held my hand and we sang side-by-side to honor Paul McCartney. She is a beacon of love and light. It is always an honor, a pleasure, and a dream come true to sing with her. I hope we get to do more of it.”

Listen to "I'll Be Gone" above.

