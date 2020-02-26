Mazzy Star Co-Founder David Roback Dead At 61

Sad news to pass along as Pitchfork is reporting that Mazzy Star co-founder David Roback has died at the age of 61.

Alongside Hope Sandoval, Roback founded the Los Angeles group in the 1980's best known for their 1994 hit "Fade Into You."

Roback and Sandoval were responsible for writing all of Mazzy Star's songs while Roback produced all of their albums. Aside from his work with Mazzy Star, Roback also played in bands such as Opal and Rain Parade.

A cause of death has not been revealed.