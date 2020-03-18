Recent events from the coronavirus has caused R.E.M.'s best known tune to gain a surge in popularity.

"It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" from R.E.M.'s 1987 record Document has made its way back onto the charts lately with frontman Michael Stipe taking advantage of the opportunity to use the song as a means of educating people about the coronavirus.

Stipe recorded a coronavirus safety video and sang the chorus of the song while urging folks to keep safe by following four rules during this time.

“Here we are. It’s the coronavirus, there are four rules to remember. Most important, number one, stay at home! Stay at home, stay at home, stay at home!" Stipe said. “Don’t go out unless you have to, if it’s not important, if it’s not an emergency, if you don’t have to get groceries then stay at home tonight. Happy St. Patrick’s Day, we can celebrate in four months.”

He added, “Number two, wash your hands for twenty seconds every time you come into or out of your house, wash your hands over and over again. Don't sing 'Happy Birthday' twice, it's too depressing. Find some other song."

Stipe's third rule is simple. "Act like you’re already sick. Act like you already have the virus and you don’t want to be within six feet of anyone else because you could pass on to them. They pass it on to someone else, and they pass it onto two other people. You don’t wanna be that guy. I don’t wanna be that guy!"

"Number four and maybe the most important," Stipe specifies. "Be careful where you get your information from. I’m a former pop star, but don’t trust social media. Go to the CDC website and go to trusted news services for information. Happy St Patrick’s Day, stay at home, I love you all!”

Check out the full video below.

A message from Michael Stipe. pic.twitter.com/bAmxmTEM1s — Ethan Kaplan (@ethank) March 18, 2020

