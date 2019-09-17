Of Monsters & Men Take A New Direction On 'Fever Dream'

Of Monsters and Men's excellent third studio album Fever Dream was released this past July and will surely end up on year end best album lists.

Related: Watch More Live From Studio X Concerts

The group treated XRT fans to an intimate Live From Studio X set at Schubas just hours before they played a much larger show at the Aragon Ballroom.

Prior to their performance, the band had a conversation with Lin Brehmer about the record and the different approach they took on their third effort. "I don't think I picked up my guitar at all during this album," frontwoman Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir said.

Aside from forgoing their traditional songwriting techniques, Of Monsters and Men cited the book Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth as a major influence. "The song 'Wild Roses' is pretty inspired by that. Being open to change and how you have to take risks to the next chapter," Hilmarsdóttir said.

Watch their full conversation above.